Family and dog unharmed after early morning house fire in Kiel

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A family asleep on the second floor of their home were able to escape the house uninjured after a smoke detector alerted them that the residence was on fire.

According to the Kiel Fire Department, on Monday, just after 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a home located in the 1000 block Sixth Street in the City of Kiel for a report of smoke and flames coming from the kitchen of a single-family home.

Crews say the residents had been asleep on the second floor when they were awakened by the smoke detector and quickly escaped unharmed with their dog.

Upon entering the home, fire crews report having encountered heavy flames and heat conditions on the first floor. The fire had also extended to the basement and exterior of the home.

Firefighters were able to control the fire within 10 minutes of their arrival at the scene. Officials report an initial damage estimate of $75,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Manitowoc County Fire Investigators and the Kiel Police Department.

