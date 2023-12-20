NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a somber day for the family and friends of Daniel Gonzalez, the oldest of the four siblings killed after being hit head-on by an alleged drunken driver.

Daniel was the only sibling who was not pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday’s fatal crash and was immediately transferred to ThedaCare in critical condition. Unfortunately, Daniel succumbed to his injuries, but not before opting in to be an organ donor.

Several people gathered at ThedaCare to honor Daniel and give him the proper sendoff to a hospital in Madison, where a team of specialists awaited to harvest his organs and save the lives of others.

It was an emotional scene for all who attended, but something Daniel’s stepfather, Reverand Kurt Schilling, will never forget.

“Look at the people,” exclaimed Schilling. “A lot of my church people, my family, and my extended family from my wife’s side, and many other people I don’t know who came over here to support us.”

Daniel’s uncle, Marco Gonzalez, expressed his gratitude to everyone who came out to show their support and is thankful that Daniel’s life will live on by saving several other individuals.

“We’re incredibly thankful for all the people who have been here helping us with our family, our friends, and the community both here and in Ecuador,” expressed Gonzalez. “My nephew Daniel will live on in the gifts that he’s going to be giving to the people who will receive them.”

The Gonzalez family remained close during the event, clapping in Daniel’s honor with visible emotion as his body was carried out to the ThedaStar helicopter.

Daniel’s siblings, 23-year-old Fabian, 14-year-old Lilian, and nine-year-old Daniela, also lost their lives during the tragic collision. Family members say the four were out for a weekly Saturday dinner at Culver’s.

The story has garnered national attention and has many questioning the strictness of Wisconsin’s OWI laws after the drunken driver survived the crash and was allegedly found with a bottle of vodka in the front seat. It was his fifth OWI charge.

“Many people across the country have really been grieving for our family as we are grieving,” said Schilling. “But we’re not even close to losing hope.”

The family has followed along with the court case against 47-year-old Scott Farmer, who is charged with four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and OWI.

Reverand Schilling says he does not know how the case will conclude, but he is hopeful that justice will be served.

“We’re a little bit uneasy because we aren’t exactly sure what’s going to happen, but we want there to be justice,” concluded Schilling.

A $750,000 cash bond was set for Farmer, and he is expected to return to the Waupaca County Courthouse on December 26 for an adjourned initial appearance, just one day after Christmas.

A Christmas completely changed for the Gonzalez family.