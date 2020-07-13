Family cat dies in Monday morning Menasha house fire

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A family cat has died in a Menasha house fire, according to a tenant.
The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. in the 800 block of Broad Street.
In a statement on social media, Neenah-Menasha firefighters say they responded to a house fire with heavy smoke and flames showing.
Rescue crews say all residents escaped safely.
Fire crews made a quick knockdown of the fire however overhaul was extremely challenging due to the many void spaces.
There is no word on the cause of the fire or extent of the damage at this time.