Family-friendly event in Appleton to offer free COVID-19 vaccines

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton will be holding a family-friendly community event that will offer activities, resources for families- oh, and COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the Multicultural Communications Committee, on Sunday, July 11, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., they will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines at Wilson Middle School located on 225 N. Badger Avenue, in Appleton.

Officials say that individuals 12 and older will have the opportunity to receive the Pfizer vaccine which requires a second dose planned for Sunday, August 1, in the gymnasium of Wilson Middle School. Those under 18-years-old will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a vaccination.

To register for a vaccine, attendees are asked to call (920) 204-6729 for English or Spanish, and (920) 328-5170 for Hmong between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Walk-ins will be accepted and interpreters will be available at the event.

Officials note that identification and health insurance cards will not be required to receive the vaccine and food vouchers for a local restaurant or grocery store will be provided as well.

Pa Lee Moua, Ph.D., the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer with the Appleton Area School District, said, “AASD is fortunate to partner with community organizations that focus on leveraging access and inclusion for all. This vaccination opportunity is open to students and families. We welcome all, ages 12 and older, who wish to be vaccinated on Sunday, July 11 at Wilson Middle School. I am grateful and appreciative of the continued efforts, support, and partnership for our district and community.”

