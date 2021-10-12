Family, friends fulfill wish of child from Neenah who passed away from rare brain tumor

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-A trip to Disneyland or meeting a favorite athlete or singer are the kind of things you’d expect a child battling a brain tumor to wish for.

But in the final months of her battle with a brain tumor, 10-year-old Neenah resident Kambria Grenfell made a very different wish. She wanted to help feed the hungry.

“The reaction for me was just blown away, my heart dropped,” says Krystal Knudtson who is the Director of Development and Communications at the Fox Cities Salvation Army.

Family friend Sondra Sanchez doing a food drive at the restaurant she works at and raising $554 in Kambria’s name for the Fox Cities Salvation Army’s lunch program.

“It feels really good knowing I can be part of her final wish,” says Sanchez.

Tuesday morning, Salvation Army volunteers and Kambria’s family friends preparing a big meal and serving it to people at the Salvation Army. Making that wish happen in Kambria’s honor.

“She didn’t know how long she had left to live and here she was thinking about others before herself,” says Sanchez.

On the menu, sloppy joes and cupcakes which were two of Kambria’s favorite foods.

“To proactively want to come help out that’s a special heart,” says Knudtson.

Kambria passed away on Sept. 18 after a nine-month battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) which is a rare brain tumor. She was ten years old.