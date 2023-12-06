GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – Brenda Fritz is a triathlon athlete well known for her passion and work ethic.

In early September Fritz was involved in an accident that would halt her athletic aspirations.

Fritz’s friend Stacee Goedtel Birr says she has known Fritz for years and that she is proven to be a very successful athlete.

“Brenda before this she was racing in Iron Man competitions specifically the 70.3, she was doing very well with placing at every event before this accident,” said Goedtel.

Birr and others are hosting a fundraiser to support Brenda on her road to recovery, Birr says she hopes the efforts will help lift Fritz’s spirits while she recovers from her injuries.

“No matter where you’re at she just encourages you to be active and very friendly, so everybody really loves Brenda because she’s just very enlightening and encourages everybody to move and just wants everybody to do well,” stated Goedtel.

The event will occur this Sunday at the Badger State Brewing Company between 1 and 5 p.m.