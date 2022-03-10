GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – David Samsa had a group of people cheering him on at Narrow Bridge Brewhouse as he competed at the Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing.

On Team USA’s website, he is listed as a one-time Paralympian and has participated in the World Championship in 2019 and 2021. It also mentions that he is the Bellin Run marathon hand cycle record holder in 10k (23:09).

Samsa’s sister Janet Green said that he has been training for years for this Olympic moment and she is excited for all the support he is getting.

“It is very exciting that all the support that he is getting from everybody,” said Green.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Family, friends, and even the local curling club showed up to give their support. Samsa is competing in wheelchair curling.