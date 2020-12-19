Family hope missing Omro veteran is found safe for the holidays

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) It’s a story we first told you about in November, a local elderly veteran was reported missing, and Local Five continues to follow this case, as family and Omro Police hold onto hope that David Hale will be home for the holidays.

Cortez Hale describes his father as funny easy to talk to and would strike up a conversation with just about anyone.

Cortez hasn’t heard from his always jovial father, David Hale, because he’s been missing since November of this year.

Cortez says, “The last time I talked with my dad was Wednesday, November 18th. It was via text message. I actually sent him a song I was listening to. He loved Hall and Oates. He introduced me to Hall and Oates and that was the last conversation I had with him.”

Police say this missing case is puzzling because this army veteran had a strict pattern that usually started with David leaving his home at 8 am every morning.

Omro Police Chief Joe Schuster says, “It is unusual because he had a very strong routine and everybody seen him throughout the community and for him to up and disappear isn’t like him. His family had contact with him daily. Our camera systems last capture David at two local gas stations where he frequents plays lottery tickets, and things like that.”

Police say cameras last capture David leaving a Mobil gas station, walking down the steps behind the Mobil gas station, and headed to a nearby footbridge. David hasn’t been seen since then.

Police Chief Schuster says, “On November 20th, he was last seen at about 9:45 am. Other than that there has not been no financial transactions or cell phone usage since.”

David probably went fishing because the weather was mild in Omro and police say even though the ice now poses challenges they haven’t stopped looking.

Chief Schuster says, “We’ve used all of our resources. We’ve had our firedepartment rescue boat out with their sonar in the river. Our officers have done numerous foot patrols in the areas to find any type of sign of him.”

David’s family says he’s already missed one holiday and would love to have him home by Christmas.

Cortez says his family is “just hopeful there will be light at the end of the tunnel that if he is somewhere. He’s somewhere safe. So we’re just praying for that and yet just keep thinking about him every single day.”

Hale uses public transportation to get around..and police are still tracking down active leads.

If you have any information, you’re asked to please contact the Omro police department.