Family in need receives a new home in Michigan

WALLACE, MI. (WFRV) — The Men’s Ministry of Calvary Church in Marinette helped out some fellow church members in need and celebrated with an open house Saturday.

Other church members built a free house, located in Wallace, Michigan, for the Elson family.

The Elson family was living in a single, white trailer which was in rough shape.

The family was in need of the house after Deana Elson was diagnosed with cancer, her husband Michael became disabled and also having a child with autism.

“They’re not going to be able to load a wood burner and take care of different things,” says Tony Pardee a leader of the Ministry of Men’s Calvary Church. “This home is maintenance free for now, and a longtime to come.”

“This is a completely different life for us,” says Deana Elson, the homeowner recipient. “The heating system, the electrical, the plumbing, everything is totally different than what we had to deal with on a day-to-day basis. I’m just thankful for the whole thing.”

Pardee also says fundraising from the community has helped pay for almost all the costs of building the house.