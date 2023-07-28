NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Judie and Floran Becher have lived in Neenah since 1981 and have never had a problem receiving mail until recently.

Scott Becher, son of Judie and Floran, helps take care of his parents and has reached out to the post office numerous times. When he finally got a hold of a supervisor, he says they told him that they were withholding their mail and 40 other residents.

They have since received notices from the Postal Service that their mailbox was noncompliant with USPS guidelines. Scott told Local 5 that the notices then included a warning that read, “We may hold your mail if you don’t comply.”

The following are each notice that the family received.

The mailbox needs to be 8 inches from the curb.

The mailbox is too high.

The mailbox is not level and is unstable.

After every notice, Floran Becher, who is turning 83 in a couple of weeks, made various attempts to fix their mailbox so they could proceed to get their mail. According to the United States Postal Service, your mailbox is required to be 41 to 45 inches in height, and the mailbox must be placed 6 to 8 inches from the curb.

Their mailbox was off by half an inch, and the Post Office held the Becher’s mail for several weeks. That mail included 4 pension checks and bills for electricity, cable, insurance, and credit card.

Scott also says the Post Office held his parents’ mail without telling them, which made him concerned. It is the family’s hope that the issue will be resolved quickly and that any future complications will be avoided.