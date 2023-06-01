MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – One Manitowoc County Catholic school recently received a donation to assist with enhancing the school’s soccer program.

Roncalli High School received a $9,000 donation from the Fricke family in honor of Connie Zoch, the sister of Charlotte Fricke. The donation from the Zoch Memorial allowed the high school to purchase a Tannoy sound system for the soccer field.

“We are grateful for the generosity of the Fricke family,” said Candice Giesen, director of development for Roncalli Catholic Schools. “Through this memorial gift, we are able to offer a better experience at our home soccer games.”

School officials say the system includes loudspeakers, a digital matrix processor, a digital wireless handheld system, and all the accessories to mount the speaker.

Bob and Charlotte Fricke are pictured with their children, who also are Roncalli High School alumni, Amy ’90, from back left to right, Bill ’84, David ’94 and Michael ’92. The Fricke family presented a memorial gift in honor of Connie Zoch that was used to purchase a Tannoy sound system for the soccer field. Not pictured are grandchildren and Roncalli alumni Stephanie ’10, Spencer ’14 and Sydney Fricke ’18, and Andy ’18 and Rebecca Weigel ’24. (Roncalli Catholic Schools/Fricke Family)

The system assists with performance audio and allows guests to hear the game, awards, or announcements made on the field.

“Having access to an audio system like this enhances the quality of our athletic program,” said Nathan Kaderabek, athletic director for Roncalli Catholic Schools. “We are fortunate to be able to have added this system to the soccer field.”

The system was installed prior to the end of the 2022-23 season. One of the first uses was to sing the national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” prior to the beginning of the May 23 soccer game.

The song was sung by Bob Fricke and his granddaughter, junior Rebecca Weigel, who is also the team’s left back.