Family members, pets able to escape Appleton house fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters are crediting working smoke alarms for helping to contain a house fire in Appleton Thursday morning.

Derek Henson, Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention and Public Education for the City of Appleton tells Local 5 that two family members inside the home at the time of the fire were able to call 911.

The family was also able to get out of the home safely along with their pets.

Henson says an initial inspection shows the fire started outside of the home near an animal sanctuary area. The fire then moved to the inside of the home where it traveled into the second floor and attic.

There is reportedly damage to the first floor, but Henson says the home is not a total loss.

Crews had the fire under control in about an hour, according to Henson. Appleton Fire is remaining on scene until some hot spots cool down.

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified. Officials with the Appleton Fire Department are expected to release more information on Thursday.

