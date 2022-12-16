OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday morning, fire crews in Oshkosh were dispatched to Glenayre Lane for reports of a structure fire.

A release from the Oshkosh Fire Department states that the incident happened around 4 a.m. on the 3700 block of Glenayre Lane.

Officials say that fire crews quickly extinguished a small fire caused by an electrical malfunction inside the home.

The family of five and their two pets were able to get out of the house unharmed after being alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm.

This a reminder to please be sure your home has functioning smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Oshkosh Fire Department

The fire caused minor damage to the home, authorities say.