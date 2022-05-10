OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for something to do as temperatures continue to climb? Well, one family is bringing a one-of-a-kind charter business to the Fox River in Oshkosh.

Starting in the summer of 2022, Cruisin’ Tikis Oshkosh will launch and offer private charter tours to groups of six or fewer guests. The charter will be tiki-themed and will reportedly operate from the docks at Fox River Brewing Company in Oshkosh.

The charters will reportedly be two hours long.

“We are a family of four that relish summers, sunsets and day-cations looking to share our love of the water, Oshkosh and the great state of Wisconsin,” said Joe Lefeber and his wife, Tammy.

There are four properly-named tour options to choose from:

Site-Seaing

5 O’clock Somewhere

Sunset

Sunday Funday

Renters will bring any food and libations of their choosing. Otherwise, guests can pick from the Fox River Brewing Company’s curated ‘Tiki-Tastic’ food and beverage menu.

Officials say that the couple as well as other family members will be ‘intimately’ involved in the tours and have completed classes and certifications in First Aid, CPR and AED.

Visit Oshkosh tells Local 5 this is the first of its kind in Wisconsin.

To book a tour or to learn more information, visit Cruisin’ Tikis Oshkosh’s website.