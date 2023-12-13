MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Marinette High School football player is recovering after a car accident and his family is asking for the public’s support.

17-year-old junior Bryce Steinfath was walking home from school when a car hit him and dragged him a few feet. He suffered many injuries including broken ribs, extensive mouth and facial injuries, and a brain bleed behind his right eye.

Before the accident, Bryce had a passion for football, playing since he was 5 years old. His aunt Melaine Naud says, “He has dedicated himself to training and conditioning. He’s so disciplined about his training, and the last 2 years, he has grown so incredibly much.”

Naud was paralyzed when she was 16 years old, and when Bryce was hurt, she hoped they would not have the same fate.

“I did not want him to lose his dreams like the way that I lost mine. We’ve always had a really close bond, and I think that’s only going to grow deeper because I do have that understanding of what he’s going to be going through,” Naud says.

Bryce is currently at the Milwaukee Children’s Hospital recovering. In fact, Super Bowl Champion Donald Driver visited Bryce and his family there Wednesday afternoon.

So far, the family has raised more than $20,000 for Bryce’s care, but they are asking the public for help.

Naud says, “He deserves all of the support he can get because he still deserves to have those dreams and he deserves to have that made possible for him because it may not be something that we can provided on our own.”

To help Bryce and his family on his journey to recovery, you can donate to their GoFundMe.