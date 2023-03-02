OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The family of a missing 36-year-old Oshkosh woman is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her safe return.

Authorities continue to search for Nina Anderson, 36, from Oshkosh, who was reported missing on February 20. She was last seen on February 18 at around 11:00 p.m. at her residence in the 800 block of Minnesota Street.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, Anderson’s disappearance does not seem suspicious at this time. She is 5’5″ and weighs around 155 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Nina Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Krueger at 920-236-5733. No additional details were provided.