Family of Mitch Lundgaard establishes FVTC scholarship fund in his honor

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — At Fox Valley Technical College, Fire Protection students prepare for careers in firefighting with hands-on training.

“Firefighting is a very dangerous profession,” Jim Austad, an instructor at FVTC said, “so it’s very important to have the best and most training possible. It’s a profession that actually has a lot of not only classroom that’s attached to it, but also practical experience that’s needed.”

Experience and education come at a cost, and so the family of fallen Appleton Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard has decided to help ease that burden for future firefighters.

“We actually received a generous donation from the Lundgaard family to do a memorial scholarship for the Fire Protection Program,” Austad said.

That donation was used to set up the Mitch Lundgaard Memorial Scholarship.

“This scholarship is for students who are in an Associate’s Degree Fire Protection Program, just like Mitch was for his education,” Julie Coenen, Scholarship & Community Relations Manager for the FVTC Foundation explained.

This semester the scholarship will be awarded to one student, but over the years the funds are expected to grow.

“As the scholarship fund grows, the money is invested and then we are able to award more scholarships for years to come,” Coenen said. “This is a legacy scholarship that will honor Mitch’s memory.”

The growing fund will help more and more firefighter hopefuls make their career goals a reality.

In turn, many of those students will go on to serve our communities.

“The majority of our students end up working in Northeast Wisconsin,” Austad said.

Coenen agreed, “Most of the students that will receive the scholarship will work right here in our community, just like Mitch did.”

To contribute to the Mitch Lundgaard Memorial Scholarship fund, click here.