Family of Oneida shooting victim Ian Simpson releases statement to Local 5 News

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – It was a simple request from the sister of shooting victim Ian Simpson; to tell everyone what an amazing person he was.

Simpson, 32, was killed at Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar in the Radisson Hotel on the Oneida Nation Saturday. A second worker was also killed and a third wounded. Investigators say the gunman was a fired former food and beverage manager.

In their most detailed statement to date, Simpson’s family spoke of his passion for cooking and compassion for people.

“Ian was born and raised in Santa Cruz, California by his parents, Jane & Jeff Simpson, and was the oldest of 3 children. He had a 28-year-old sister and a 31-year-old brother, named Evan. He was a sweet, kind, and gentle soul, a bright light in an often dark world. He had a demeanor that left every person smiling and warm inside. He was humble and loving to his core. He found his passion for cooking while working at the YMCA in Santa Cruz CA, where he worked his way up to the Executive Chef. He was the hardest working person I will ever meet in my life. From there, he moved to Garland Texas where he became the executive chef for Marriott, which led him to Wisconsin where he was tasked with opening the Duck Creek Bar & Grill as their head chef.

Outside of his passion for cooking, he loved family more than anything. He was the strongest person we will ever know. He had such a loving personality that made any person around him happy and comfortable. He was an adventurer and was fearless when it came to living his life to the fullness. From jumping out of airplanes with his little brother to bungee jumping in Costa Rica with his father, he was always up for anything. Especially if it put a smile on those around him. He was truly one of a kind, and his memory and love for life will carry on in the hearts of the many people’s lives that he touched.”