MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southcentral Wisconsin arrested an adult and two teens after a high-speed chase that involved the victim of a stolen vehicle’s family.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were made aware of a red car driving recklessly “with the occupants pointing guns out the window” around 1:30 a.m. on February 26.

When officers caught up with the red vehicle, they noticed an additional vehicle that authorities say seemed to be involved in some type of high-speed chase near Fair Oaks Avenue.

Officers say that after receiving additional information, it was learned that the red vehicle was allegedly stolen and being chased by the victim’s family.

Eventually, the stolen vehicle crashed near Milwaukee Street and Walter Street while reportedly trying to evade the other vehicle. Three people then ran from the scene of the crash, officers say.

The release states that an adult and two teens were subsequently arrested, 26-year-old Damari Richardson, and two teen boys, ages 15 and 16.

Richardson and the two teens were arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without an Owner’s Consent – Party to a Crime. The teens were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

No further details were released.