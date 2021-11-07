Family removed from Grand Chute home after fire erupts, incident under investigation

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in Grand Chute on Sunday morning has left one family without a home.

According to Grand Chute Fire Department (GCFD), at around 1:05 a.m., crews responded to a two-story,

single-family home, located on the 1100 block West Starview Drive, for a report that a fire had ignited in the garage, which was attached to the house.

Upon arrival, the first crew reported seeing ‘heavy fire’ in the garage and the roof area of the home.

GCFD says an initial attack on the fire was made from the exterior of the home and after crews were able to knock down a large portion of the fire, they then transitioned into an interior fire attack to completely extinguish the fire that had reached the attic areas of the home.

While working to put out the fire, crews say they were also able to rescue two family pets from a first-floor bedroom.

Officials confirm the residents in the home were able to evacuate the house before the fire department arrived at the scene. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious. However, the incident is under investigation at this time.