Family restaurant in the Fox Valley announces permanent closure

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular family restaurant and its three locations across the Fox Valley announced it is permanently closing its doors.

According to Rico’s Family Restaurant page, they announced that they are permanently closed.

There was no information on the reason for the decision to permanently close. The restaurant previously posted on Dec. 11 saying they were looking to hire waitstaff. The post saying they are closed currently has been shared over 430 times.

The restaurant wanted to thank the community for their support over the years.

Rico’s had locations in Appleton, Freedom and Wrightstown.

