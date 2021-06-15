UPDATE: All pets have been safely removed from fire in Green Bay

TUESDAY 06/15/2021 10:46 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Green Bay Metro Fire Department has safely located all pets missing from Day Street Fire.

Lieutenant Shauna Walesh told Local Five that initially a pet bird and turtle were unaccounted for when safely escorting residents from the fire. Now all the family’s pets have been discovered and returned to them.

No additional information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Family safely escapes house fire in Green Bay, two pets are still missing

TUESDAY 06/15/2021 10:28 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- A house fire broke out on Day Street in Green Bay on Tuesday, June 15.

Around 8:50 p.m. Green Bay Metro Fire received the call of a possible fire in the 900 block of Day Street. Upon arrival at the three-story house, crewmembers could see smoke rushing out of the second floor.

Fire crews immediately took action, knocking the fire down. The GBMF is currently looking for hotspots within the house.

Everyone got out of the house safely but the family is still looking for pets, specifically a bird and a pet turtle. One pet bird has been safely removed from the house.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire, nor released suggested possible causes.

Lieutenant Shauna Walesh tells Local Five the majority of the fire has been contained, and Fire Marshalls have arrived at the scene to begin the initial investigation. As more details are released about this story Local Five will have all the updates.