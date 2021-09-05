Family shelter opening in Green Bay Fall 2021, seeking donations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay will be welcoming a new family shelter this fall aimed to support those in need within the community.

On Sunday, Lakeland University announced they have partnered with the Oneida Nation community to help with the Fall opening of Safe Shelter, which will be located within the Oneida Nation Reservation boundaries on 2155 Hutson Road, in Green Bay.

The new shelter will offer 14 family rooms, each varying in size, and will assist in providing safe and clean temporary housing. But, before it can help those in need, it needs help from the community with funding and/or the collection of basic necessities to help care for these individuals.

For this reason, Lakeland University is planning to launch several fundraising campaigns and donation collections during the month of September to encourage residents to help out in any way they can.

Items requested from the shelter include:

Men/Women personal toiletries

Hangers

Paper products, toilet paper, kleenex

Bath towel, wash cloths

Childre/adult hats, mittens, scarves

Pillows, single sheet blankets

Residents can drop off material donations at the following drop off locations:

Lakeland University – Green Bay, located on 2601 Development Drive. The site will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday’s from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wise Woman Gathering Place, located on 2615 Packerland Drive. The site will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can address monetary check donations out to:

Attn: Pearl Webster, Safe Shelter, P.O. Box 501, Oneida, WI 54155