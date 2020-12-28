Family uninjured after house fire in Shawano Co.

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – No one was injured after a house fire occurred in Shawano County on Monday afternoon.

The Shawano Fire Department told Local 5 that at around 1:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a home located on the 100 block of S. Lafayette Street for reports of a residential fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they saw heavy smoke coming from the eaves and later determined the fire was located in the attic of the home.

The house sustained water damage as a result of the fire. Authorities believe the cause of the fire was electrical.

The Department says the family was home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured during the incident.