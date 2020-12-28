NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Family uninjured after house fire in Shawano Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – No one was injured after a house fire occurred in Shawano County on Monday afternoon.

The Shawano Fire Department told Local 5 that at around 1:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a home located on the 100 block of S. Lafayette Street for reports of a residential fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they saw heavy smoke coming from the eaves and later determined the fire was located in the attic of the home.

The house sustained water damage as a result of the fire. Authorities believe the cause of the fire was electrical.

The Department says the family was home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured during the incident.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Appleton East's Joe La Chapell talks Patriots girl's hoops

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay Preble AD Dan Retzki talks winter sports starting

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin