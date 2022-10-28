APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’ve ever driven through Appleton, you have more than likely spotted a dancing gorilla on the corner of Richmond Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

On Thursday morning, the Mayor of Appleton Jake Woodford honored the partying gorilla, who has been spreading smiles for nearly four decades, with a Certificate of Recognition.

The dancing gorilla of Balloon Magic has been an Appleton mainstay and has even been around since before Mayor Woodford was born.

Photo Credit: www.GetaBalloon.com

Photo Credit: www.GetaBalloon.com

Photo Credit: www.GetaBalloon.com

Photo Credit: www.GetaBalloon.com

Thank you gorilla for spreading joy, providing encouragement, and building community all from the corner of Wisconsin and Richmond. Appleton City Hall Facebook post

Mayor Woodford also gifted a bundle of bananas and a specially made cake.

Party on!