ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Straight out of the oven, a popular cookie shop spreading across the country has opened the doors to a new store in Ashwaubenon.

Crumbl Cookies, known for its 170+ unique flavors, opened today and is having a grand opening on Friday, January 13, from 8 a.m. to midnight.

The new store is located at 2308 South Oneida Street near Misson BBQ.

Customers are able to stop in and experience unique flavors like Confetti Cake, Peanut Butter Cup, Rocky Road, and more.

For now, orders will be available in-store only with delivery options and curbside pickup becoming available on Wednesday, January 18.

For more information, head to Crumbl Cookies website.