Fan Choice Awards return, chance to win Packers-Bears tickets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers are inviting fans to submit their photos and voting for their favorites in the eighth annual Packers Fan Choice Awards. Fans who submit photos have the chance to win tickets to the Dec. 15 Packers-Bears game.

Fans can enter photos either for themselves or a fellow fan in six different award categories:

Proudest Packers Kid

Coolest Packers Selfie

Cutest Packers Pet

Greatest Packers Vacation Photo

Best Packers Party

Best Packers Pose

After the nomination period closes on Oct. 16, finalists for each category will be selected and announced Oct. 24, according to the Packers.

Fans can vote for their favorites from Oct. 24 through Nov. 14, and an additional pair of tickets to the game will be awarded to a randomly selected voter.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 19, and the winner of each category will receive a pair of tickets to the Dec. 15 Packers-Bears game.

For more information and to enter the contest, click here.