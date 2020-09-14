‘It’s a little weird’: Packer fans to start to unusual season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Despite Sunday’s win, this Packers game must have felt unusual for fans here in Wisconsin.

Barb Specht, a longtime Packers fan says, “Having lived in Minnesota, the reason their primary color is purple is because if you choked for 40 years, you’d be purple too.”

Trash-talking is still the same but the atmosphere near Lambeau Field is quite different.

Specht says, “Even though its not a home game you would still see people at the tailgate near Lambeau Field. You’d probably have all of these houses on Lombardi Avenue filled with music, so that’s a little eerie.”

Luke Laperriere, a Packer’s fan says, “It’s a little weird because usually all of these houses out here would be partying with us, usually the lot across the street is full.”

Lambeau Field may be eerily quiet but some parts sounds like the Packers nation of old.

Amanda Watson, Stadium View Restaurant owner says, “The feeling, the energy wasn’t the same coming into work, but it ended up being great.”

This health crisis may have trimmed the size of social gatherings but not the spirit of the green and gold.

Specht says, “I don’t think you can ever in a true Packer’s fan heart stop the excitement of game day pandemic or not.”

Packers football means packed seats and for Stadium View this is much needed cash relief.

Watson says, “It’s exactly how I hoped it would be. So just finally having people in green and gold again which we haven’t seen for a long time.”

Things will still feel a bit different -next Sunday. Fans will not be in attendance at Lambeau Field when the Packers take on the Detroit Lions.