GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field is ready for this weekend’s Packers-Saints home opener.

Saturday day will kick off the festivities with a free concert for fans featuring Stone Temple Pilots and Collective Soul. And more than 50 former Packers players will be welcomed back on the field at halftime of Sunday`s game in honor of the Packers` annual Alumni Weekend.

Green Bay Packers Director of Public Affairs told Local 5 there is a lot to look forward to. “Packers are very excited to get the home season started with our opener on Sunday against the Saints and the new kickoff so I think everybody is preparing for that, certainly we are here at Lambeau Field and Titletown,” said Aaron Popkey.

Kickoff Weekend festivities will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with the Kickoff Weekend concert event outside Lambeau Field in the stadium’s northwest side parking lot.

One hour before kickoff, fireworks will be set off from the stadium roof and fans will receive a “Kickoff Weekend” rally towel upon entering the stadium from all gates. We’re told you don’t want to miss the weekend full of fun and entertainment for all Packers fans.

“We know from history that a lot of residents and others come to take in the energy that comes with a home game weekend, that’s something everyone with the Packers is excited to see,” said Popkey. “Just really evolving and growing and enhancing what we’re able to offer fans and the community on a game weekend.”

Families and friends have already come together in anticipation of all the events and the home game. Local 5’s Samantha Petters caught up with the Cushing family who are in town to be a part of the excitement.

“It’s unbelievable, we’re having a great time, this is my first time here, we just hit the pro shop and now we’re going on the stadium tour,” said Doug Cushing. “But a Packers victory, that’s what we’re looking forward to the most!”

The Cushing family also said they couldn’t wait to experience it all and watch their favorite players.

“I like Aaron Jones,” said Brett Cushing. “I love the fact that he’s a team player, he’s super positive, I mean who wouldn’t want to stay in Green Bay?”

“I’m excited to just take it all in from everything around here to the Pro Shop, the stadium tour, the Hall of Fame tour,” said Tim Cushing. “And I’m going with Mr. Love.”

Kickoff will begin at noon on Sunday.