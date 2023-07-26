GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Training camp fills the stands at Ray Nitschke Field with fans from far and wide, some from just up the street, others traveling 700 miles from Tennessee, 900 miles from Arkansas and even 4,000 miles from Denmark.

“We flew,” shareholder of nine years, Joyce Massaros, said. “It was about a nine-hour flight with all of the layovers.”

“It was definitely worth it, we’re so excited to be here,” her son Jon Massaros said.

He is not alone, the excitement is bubbling over for all Packers fans, especially now that Jordan Love has been thrust into the spotlight, front and center.

“Been a blast watching Rodgers, now it’s time for Love and we’re going to see what happens,” Malik Touzani, a fan since 2005, said. “He had to learn from the best quarterback in the league and now it’s his time to take it over.”

Despite the lack of experience as a starter, Love only has started in 10 games over the course of his three-year career, fans have high hopes for Love.

“I have great expectations for him,” Joyce said. “And he’s young enough and been under a good tutor, so hopefully he’ll be able to pull it off.”

The Massarosses are hoping that Love gets off to a strong start, but seeing his training camp debut is not the reason why they came like it was for so many of the fans there.

“I used to come with my husband who passed away a couple of years ago,” Joyce said. “We’re here in his honor today.”

“He was very much a Vince Lombardi fan, and then Bart Starr,” Joyce said. “When he was growing up, it was then that they set the standards for true sportsmanship.”

Jon said that his father always looked up to Lombardi, and listened closely to his words.

“‘You can achieve your dreams in a sport.’ That’s what Lombardi used to say,” he said.