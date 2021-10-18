Fans enjoy NFL’s oldest rivalry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-On Packers and Bears weekend, Green Bay and Chicago fans usually don’t agree on much when it comes to football.

It’s the NFL’s oldest rivalry and it’s intense although mostly friendly.

The R&D House Divided Bar and Grill creating a niche for itself in the Green Bay area by welcoming both Bears and Packers fans. For every green and gold piece of memorabilia there’s a navy blue and orange piece to match. For every loud roar from the Bears fans at the bar, there’s an equally loud cheer from Packers fans.

“I don’t get too much slack, but that’s what I get for being a Bears fan in Green Bay,” says Matt Neville who is a Bears fan who came out to watch the game at R&D House Divided Bar and Grill on Sunday.

“Gotta cheer for our guys, it’s local and state, gotta cheer for our guys,” says Sue Crowe who is a Packers fan.

The vibe at R&D is friendly but intense.

“Just like anyone you live next to you want to be better than your neighbor so I feel like they bring the best out of each other,” says Lino Cintron who is a Bears fan.

At the end of the day, it was the Packers fans leaving the bar happy.





