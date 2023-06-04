APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fans filled the Fox Cities Stadium for the annual Donald Driver Charity softball game. Proceeds from the game will benefit multiple organizations .Nick Spositio says it’s his first time seeing attending the event.

“Seeing the teams seeing legends unfortunately Jordan is not out here , I kind of wanted to get familiar with the new quarterback, I miss Rodgers , but hey you got to move forward right , we don’t get to green bay as much and it’s nice to have cheaper opportunities to get to be able to see the Packers,” stated Sposito.

Sposito says regardless of who wins the game he’s happy to support local charities.

“It’s definitely important I mean look at myself without a little bit of assistance and giving back you make the world a better place,” said Sposito.

The game is expected to take place again next year.