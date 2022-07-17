ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV – Packers fans tied their laces and hit the ground running on Saturday for the annual Packers, Bellin 5K run.

The 3.1-mile race route started at Lambeau Field and took runners through the surrounding neighborhood, then back inside the stadium for a victory lap around the famed gridiron before crossing the finish line.

“I think getting inside the stadium is exciting for everyone and for people who don’t usually get to go inside it’s always an enjoyment for them,” said participant Kari Wasielewski.

And on top of making lasting memories and getting a good workout, participants also received a Packers 5K Run Tech shirt during the event.

Organizers note that the run was part of a series of ‘Back to Football’ events for fans this weekend to kick off the Packers 2022 Training Camp.