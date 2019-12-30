Fans invited to submit messages to Packers ahead of Playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Fans are invited to take part in the excitement as the Green Bay Packers prepare for their Divisional Playoff game next weekend.
Starting Monday, Dec. 30, fans can participate in “Letters to Lambeau” program, presented by Cenex.
Fans can submit encouraging notes, drawings, and letters to demonstrate their support as the Packers prepare for their home game on Jan. 12.
To submit messages to the team, fans can visit the Packers website by clicking here and download the letter or drawing template to create custom messages to individual players and the team.
Letters can be uploaded at pckrs.com/letters, sent through email to letterstolambeau@packers.com, or mailed directly to the Packers at Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307.
Selected submissions may be featured on packers.com and on the Packers’ social media platforms, and five lucky letter senders will receive a $50 Packers Pro Shop gift card.
For more information, visit pckrs.com/letters.