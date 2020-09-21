Fans react to an empty Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A win is still a win even without the fans of the Green and Gold Nation.

No fans, no cheers, just deafening silence– it’s kind of like being at a Detroit Lions home game.

Although player enthusiasm was there, fans were noticeably absent.

Lambeau Field is off-limits to the Green and Gold Nation for the first two home games because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect those on sidelines, tarp covered sections throughout the stadium, which also means no Lambeau leap.

Long-time Packers fan, Artemus Gordon says, “It’s frustrating but we’re getting in as close as we can.”

So Artemus and his friends decided to tailgate solo across the street from Lambeau Field because this health crisis may take Packers fans out of Lambeau Field but you can’t take the fan out the Packers.

Gordon says, “Our group of friends that we’ve been doing things together all during this pandemic, so we all have a bubble of people and we’re like let’s go have fun.”

The Packers play their next game in New Orleans against the Saints and the team is still evaluating whether or not fans can attend that third home game on November 1 against the Vikings.