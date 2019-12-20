Fans react to Marcus Theatres’ costume restrictions for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The ninth episode in the 40-year historic franchise is finally out.

Fans were out in full force Thursday night for the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Marcus Theatres is allowing guests to dress in costumes, with restrictions. Fans are not allowed to wear masks and make-up that covers their faces.

“I think it’s good to like protect the customers at Marcus Theatres and I think it’s just beneficial to everybody. You know it’s unfortunate that we can’t have our costumes and fun. We can have parties at our houses and stuff,” Zach Ruotsala told Local 5.

No toy versions of real firearms or knives are allowed.

“I mean it stinks that we can’t dress up and stuff but it’s completely understandable. I mean, I would put safety over other stuff like that too,” says Corey Waggoner.

