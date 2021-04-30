Fans react to reports that Aaron Rodgers wants to leave the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When news broke Thursday that Aaron Rodgers reportedly no longer wanted to be a Green Bay Packer, fans everywhere were taken aback.

“I was a little surprised,” Robert Carroll of Sturgeon Bay said, “I thought they had a contract and obviously something happened that we don’t know about.”

Phillip Walimaa, a fan from Milwaukee, told Local 5 he thinks the reports are overblown.

“I think it’s just a bunch of talk, you know, like someone hears something and then it spreads to twitter and the internet and everyone kind of runs with it,” he said.

Those rumors have flown beyond green and gold nation.

Steve, a Raiders fan visiting Lambeau Field from California said, “I had a friend of mine, because I’m from California, text me last night that Rodgers was considering going to the 49ers.”

It’s big news, but some say not shocking.

“Not totally surprised, since, you know, all the drama that’s been going on this past year with the whole Love pick in the previous draft,” Walimaa said.

Fans say they hope the drama subsides soon, and ends with Rodgers right back at Lambeau.

“He’s just good for Green Bay,” Carroll said.

“I hope Aaron Rodgers is in Green Bay for a long time,” Walimaa added.

Steve, the Raiders fan from California, also hope Rodgers is not done in Green Bay.

“I think he belongs here,” he said. “I think he needs to finish his career out, he’s gotten that far. I mean, this is his home. I think no matter what team you’re with, you want him to stay here.”

That’s coming from someone heading into Lambeau wearing a Raiders shirt.

“I have a soft spot in there, in my heart, for them,” Steve explained, “because I’ve got a lot of good friends that are packer fans, so, I root for them if my time is not doing well, which is often.”