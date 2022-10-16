GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It would not be a Packers game without a free beard trimming.

Well, that is not typically the case, but it was for the Jets vs. Packers game as fans could head over to Lambeau’s parking lot to receive a free beard touch-up courtesy of Wahl Home Products.

For every trimming, Wahl donated $100 to Highpoint Adventures, a charity that helps veterans connect with one another through outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and hiking.

Highpoint Adventures was founded by Marine Core veteran and Sturgeon Bay native Ryan Baudhuin. He was Wahl’s 2022 Benevolent Beard contest winner.

Baudhuin says, “It’s an epidemic, with the mental health and the veteran suicide issue in this country. If we can save one guy, that’s enough.”

This is tenth year Wahl has been hosting this contest and the first time the company ever toured to Green Bay. Marketing Vice President Steven Yde says, “We always want to give back to our community. We love to participate, especially with our consumers that are making a difference in this world. I was really impressed with Ryan and I’m so glad he won.”

Whether they were rooting for the Packers or the Jets, fans enjoyed the free service for a good cause.

Brillion native Parker Moehr had his beard trimmed. He says, “They did a really good job on my beard. It’s not every day that you get to help veterans out. It makes my day feel pretty good.”

Baudhuin received $20,000 for winning the contest and $5,000 donated to his charity.