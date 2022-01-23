Fans sound off on future after Green Bay Packers playoff loss

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-It’s been a rough 24 hours for Green Bay Packers fans.

Fans telling Local Five news that the loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night still stings.

“It’s very fresh and very raw we’re still licking our wounds (and trying to feel a little better by) spending time at the Packers Pro Shop and spending time with family,” says Packers fan Mark Schardt.

Chris and Mark are friends that came all the way from California for the game. They are Packers fans and although they say they were disappointed with the result of the game, they still say they had a great time in Green Bay. Both men say these were among the coldest temperatures they’ve experienced in their lives.

“I’m already planning my next trip here,” says Mark Fields.

With the season now over, attention turns to the future of the Green and Gold. The biggest question of all: will Aaron Rodgers remain a Green Bay Packer?

“I think he’s going to do what’s right for him and I think there’s a lot of other pieces that need to fall in place for him to stay,” says Packers fan Brianna Burke.

“I honestly think he will come back and Aaron if you’re watching this please come back,” says Chris Ayala.

Regardless of if the Packers are competing for a championship next season or going through a rebuild, all the Packers fans Local Five News spoke to say they will love the Packers no matter what.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home

Bay frontrunners Green Bay East, West De Pere survive Thursday battles

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights