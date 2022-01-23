Fans sound off on future after Green Bay Packers playoff loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-It’s been a rough 24 hours for Green Bay Packers fans.

Fans telling Local Five news that the loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night still stings.

“It’s very fresh and very raw we’re still licking our wounds (and trying to feel a little better by) spending time at the Packers Pro Shop and spending time with family,” says Packers fan Mark Schardt.

Chris and Mark are friends that came all the way from California for the game. They are Packers fans and although they say they were disappointed with the result of the game, they still say they had a great time in Green Bay. Both men say these were among the coldest temperatures they’ve experienced in their lives.

“I’m already planning my next trip here,” says Mark Fields.

With the season now over, attention turns to the future of the Green and Gold. The biggest question of all: will Aaron Rodgers remain a Green Bay Packer?

“I think he’s going to do what’s right for him and I think there’s a lot of other pieces that need to fall in place for him to stay,” says Packers fan Brianna Burke.

“I honestly think he will come back and Aaron if you’re watching this please come back,” says Chris Ayala.

Regardless of if the Packers are competing for a championship next season or going through a rebuild, all the Packers fans Local Five News spoke to say they will love the Packers no matter what.