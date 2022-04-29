ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The reaction in the stadium district was pretty muted when the Packers selected a linebacker instead of a wide receiver as the 22nd NFL Draft pick.

“I didn’t expect that. We need an inside linebacker. I never expected that. We need a receiver or an o-lineman,” said Larry Kittoe from Ashwaubenon. “Defense will win championships.”

Some fans clapped when the news broke but most were hoping to fill the void Devante Adams left and give Arron Rodgers a target this fall. Every person we talked to in the stadium district prior to the pick said the same thing, the Green and Gold needs a wide receiver.

“Obviously with Devante Adams being gone we need help at the wide receiver location,” said Chase Dickert from Madison. “So obviously we need to secure safety for Aaron Rodgers so we need help at the o-line.”

Michael Wiebe, also from Madison said, “If we draft a wide receiver in the first round and it’s Chris Olave I think we’re going to go to the Super Bowl this year. However, if we draft a terrible wide receiver it’s going to be a terrible year for us.”

Other fans said the team should beef up the defense so we know some are going home happy.