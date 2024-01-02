MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Tucked deep inside the heart of Viking country, there’s a bar with pictures of Packers on the wall and servers who root for the green and gold.

“There’s a lot of Packers and Vikings fans in this area so it makes it fun,” said Max Healy a server at Tiffany Sports Lounge in St. Paul.

Tiffany Sports Lounge is one of the most popular Packers bars in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. It’s a sanctuary for Packers fans on game day.

This weekend, in addition to his normal bar tending duties, Healy had New Year’s resolutions on his mind. Not just for himself, but also for his favorite team.

“I would say the guys on this team they got to work on their chemistry and getting the plays down,” said Healy. “Draft wise it’d be nice to have another wide receiver.”

On Saturday night at the bar, another Packers fan also was dishing out New Year’s resolutions for her favorite team. Lindsay Siolka said she’s originally from Shawano, but that she now lives in Minneapolis and has stuck by her favorite team even though she now lives in Vikings country.

“Let’s develop these wide receivers, let’s develop Jordan Love, let’s build on this team chemistry and continue to build on this success,” said Siolka.

Thousands of Packers fans spent their New Year’s Eve at U.S. Bank Stadium watching the Pack’s commanding 33-10 victory over the Vikings.

Even fans who didn’t attend the game in person told Local Five News that watching the Packers was still a big part of their New Year’s Eve plans.

“I cheer a lot crazier when I’m at home than when I’m at other places, I can be myself,” said Antonio Enriquez who Local Five News caught up with outside U.S. Bank Stadium the morning of the game.

“People ask do you have any New Year’s Eve plans, I say yeah I got to watch the Packers and Vikings,” said Siolka.

If the Packers beat their arch rivals the Chicago Bears on Sunday they will make the playoffs. Packers fans told Local Five News that regardless of what happens they feel like the future is bright for this young team that exceeded expectations this season.

“We got to get the first year jitters out of the way,” said Enriquez. “We are the youngest team in the NFL, that’s a positive and we’re all going to gel and big things are coming next year.”

“I think there’s a really optimistic and promising future for the team,” said Siolka. “We have some really good hope to finish the season on a strong note and go into 2024 with a really solid team.”