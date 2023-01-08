GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are preparing to face the Detroit Lions in hopes of securing a spot in the playoffs, fans traveled near and far to see the Packers win hopefully.



“We came here from Panama to support the packers to support them here from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, we’re here for the packers,” said Miguel Remon.

Miguel Remon says he is proud to have traveled more than a thousand miles to support the green & gold.

“It’s a great feeling because maybe they didn’t rank the highest this season, it was almost over, but now we’re one game away from the playoffs,” Remon said.

Fans attending the Sunday night showdown say they expect the packers to dominate the Detroit Lions.

“Aaron’s going to have a game like he hasn’t played in a while and Keshaun is taking one at least to the 50-yard line,” said Jeremy Neumann.

“We will not lose to the lions twice in a year just like we did the Vikings last week I’ll tell you that, “said Ryan Keesler.

The Packers must win for a chance to play in the wild-card game, fans say the team’s chemistry will be the deciding factor.

“Christian Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Romeo Dobbs, all the running backs they are all going to be on the same page tonight and they are going to be working together it’s going to be a good game like A-Rog said we are going to run the table,” said Nolan Ruffing.



The game could be the Packers’ last game of the season.