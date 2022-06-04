ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)-Jason Derulo performed at Titletown on Saturday night and he sure wasn’t Ridin’ Solo, thousands of people were out there jamming with him.

Some of them had been in Titletown all day waiting on the curb on Ridge Road so they could have the best chance to get front row at the concert.

One of those people was Natalee Kragie from Stephenson, Mi. She told Local Five News she arrived at around 11 a.m. and actually got to see Derulo do a rehearsal on the stage.

“Being able to watch Jason honestly we just love his music,” said Kragie.

She and her friend passed the time by talking, drawing pictures on the sidewalk, and watching Tik Toks. They told Local Five News that when they found out that Jason Derulo was coming to Green Bay for a free concert, they knew they had to be in attendance.

Sitting alongside them was Mary Gardner and her family, who are also Jason Derulo super fans. They came out to the concert to celebrate a birthday.



“I actually burst into my daughters room and said Jason Derulo is here, so it was an easy choice, something fun to do,” said Gardner.

It wouldn’t be a big Northeast Wisconsin event, if people weren’t tailgating. Across the street from where Gardner and Kragie and the others were sitting on the curb, Stacy Hooper and her family were tailgating.

“Because we’re in Green Bay and that’s what we do,” said Hooper.

At 6 p.m., law enforcement officers shut down Ridge Road and the people who were waiting on the curb got to sprint across the street and try to get as close to the stage as they could.



“We moved right here so that we could just sprint directly right there, we’re just going to get all of our stuff sprint as fast as we can and get there,” said Kragie.



“We went on the end and just kind of crossed,” said Faith Stencel who was at the concert after traveling two hours from Waterford to get here.



“It was crazy I didn’t get that good of a spot, (I should have) probably run faster,” said Allie Cappaert who said she left her state track and field meet early in order to come to the concert.

Derulo came on stage around 8:45 p.m. and performed for about an hour playing an array of his new and old hits.

“It’s going to be loud it’s going to be fun it’s going to be exciting,” said Blaise Piper who also came to the concert from Waterford.

The Ashwaubenon public safety department tells Local Five News they had about a dozen officers were out there making sure the concert was secure. They said many of their security procedures were similar to what they do for Packers games.