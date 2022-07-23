GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-There were multiple short weather delays, but the much-anticipated matchup between Manchester City and FC Bayern Munich was still able to happen.

This was the first-ever international soccer match hosted at Lambeau Field. Manchester City prevailed over FC Bayern Munich 1-0.

Dark clouds loomed over Lambeau in the hours before the game. The sky finally opened up about 45 minutes before the game started and eventually thunder forced two delays and fans had to exist the stadium bowl and hang out in the concourse.

“It’s a little chaotic with the rain delays, but I think people are optimistic, it’s Green Bay,” said Prabhu Patil of Green Bay.

According to a post on the Green Bay Packers Facebook page, over 78,000 fans were in attendance Saturday evening. Fans who spoke to Local Five News said they were prepared to wait out long weather delays in order to see their teams in action.

Both teams hosted fan parties before the game with opportunities to take pictures with their championship trophies.

Liz Schlinder is part of a Manchester City fan club in Minneapolis and attended the fan party ahead of the game. She and her family were all wearing blue cheese heads.



“My husband used to be a Vikings fan, for him to wear something on his head is pretty weird but we felt like what’s the best way to make Green Bay turn blue, it’s blue cheese,” said Schlinder.

Over at the Bayern Munich fan party, Local Five spoke to several fans who grew up in Europe watching European soccer matches.

They told Local Five that the atmosphere at soccer matches are similar to Packers games, although there’s less of a tailgating culture.

“It’s a great fit for Wisconsin because Germans like to drink beer just as much as Wisconsinites do,” said Peter Dettmer from Sun Prairie.

Fans from 19 countries and all 50 states were in attendance at this game.