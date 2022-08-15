GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rebel souls, for one performance only Five Finger Death Punch (5FDP) is stopping in Green Bay, Wisconsin, right before 2022 comes to an end.

According to a release, the American heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada, is also set to release its ninth studio album, AFTERLIFE, on Friday, Aug. 19.

Brantley Gilbert, a country rock singer, is set to join 5FDP for the performance. The U.S. arena tour is supported by newcomer Corey Marks, the release stated his music style “mixes country music’s storytelling tradition and heavy rock’s loud, unapologetic sounds.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in the Resch Center.

Organizers said fan club pre-sales for both main artists start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug.16. All other pre-sales are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

For general tickets, those are scheduled to be available on Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Resch Center website or at the Ticket Star box office in the Resch Center.