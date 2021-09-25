FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Farm-raised deer tests positive for CWD, baiting & feeding ban in effect for 2 N.E. WI counties beginning Oct. 1

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Remember, deer will adapt to their environment. Over time, they may begin to ignore strategies that worked in the past, necessitating a homeowner to switch tactics.

(WFRV) – A new baiting and feeding ban is in effect for Outagamie and Calumet Counties beginning October 1, after a farm-raised deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), they were notified that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Outagamie County tested positive for CWD resulting in Outagamie County now being considered a CWD-affected county.

State law requires the DNR to enact a ban on baiting and feeding deer in counties when a farm-raised or wild animal tests positive for CWD or tuberculosis in the county where detected and any other counties within a 10-mile radius of the positive animal’s known location.

As a result, the DNR announced Friday that a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Outagamie County, and a two-year baiting and feeding ban in Calumet County, will be starting on Oct. 1.

More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations and CWD in Wisconsin is available on the DNR’s baiting and feeding regulations webpage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xceptional Athlete: Luxemburg-Casco's Isaac Vanden Bush

Team of the Week: Coleman

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Coleman crushes Oconto Falls; Vanden Bush breaks record

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: De Pere outlasts West De Pere, Fondy routs Kaukauna

Band of the Week: Pulaski

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Bay Port blanks Pulaski in Game of the Week