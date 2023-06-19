A firetruck races to the scene of an accident.

(WFRV) – The farm set to host Breakfast on the Farm in Fond du Lac County was reportedly damaged in a fire on Sunday, June 18.

Forest Ridge Holsteins is owned by Kurt and Sarah Loehr. For weeks they have posted on social media about their excitement and preparation work for this community event.

Sunday, the family lost their barns in a fire, believed to be caused by an electrical issue, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

Local 5 spoke with the Envision Greater Fond du Lac Agri-Business Council. They say the June Dairy Month event planned for June 25 will go on, and they are working to announce location information soon.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on June 18 at 9:50 a.m., a call reporting a barn fire at W2133 Randellen Lane came in. First responders were sent to the scene, and when authorities arrived, the barn was reportedly ‘fully engulfed’ in flames.

Authorities say that one of the property owners first saw the fire while doing work around the outside of the property. One of the barns reportedly had about 100 cows that were able to be safely removed by one of the owners.

Other parts of the barns reportedly had hay, wood shavings, and other tools. Authorities say that In total, there were four separate barns and an office building that were all connected to one another that had all started on fire.

The structure is reportedly a complete loss. There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Authorities believe that the fire was caused by an electrical issue. It is still under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. It is not considered suspicious.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire. No additional information was released.