Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center hosting family-friendly events throughout winter

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is dedicated to highlighting Wisconsin’s agriculture industry, with plenty of interactive exhibits.

From an ‘Alpaca & Llama Extravaganza’ to being ‘A Farmer For A Day,’ the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center has got enough events to keep you busy this winter. Those at the center make it fun to learn about agriculture.

They offer over 15,000 square feet of educational exhibits that are interactive and hands on. This Monday they will be hosting a Popcorn Day in recognition of National Popcorn Day. As one might expect, you can learn what it takes to create the delicious snack from the moment its picked as a kernel. This weekend they’ll be hosting their ‘Farmer For A Day’ event where you can test your farming knowledge and learn what it takes to be a farmer.

“Agriculture is really essential to everybody’s daily lives, whether we think about it or not- from the clothes we wear to the food we eat,” says Abigail Martin, Program Manager at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. “It’s really important to learn about where agriculture begins.”

They will have events going on throughout the month of January here at the center. There will even be a few events going on throughout February. You can find more information online right here.