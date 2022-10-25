(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding farmers and manure applicators to check the runoff risk advisory forecast before spreading manure on fields.

The tool helps determine the potential for manure runoff from a field depending on weather conditions and soil temperatures.

The runoff risk is primarily on the lakeshore, but farmers should check daily.

The runoff risk advisory forecast includes maps showing short-term runoff risk for manure application planning. The map accounts for various things such as soil saturation, temperature, and precipitation on a scale of 4km grids.

According to officials, the National Weather Service updates the forecast four times daily.

“A nutrient management plan helps determine where to spread and the proper application rate, while the runoff risk advisory forecast helps determine when to spread. Assessing current field conditions is just one step in the process farmers should use to make decisions,” said Andrea Topper, DATCP soil and watershed management training and outreach conservation specialist. “Farmers who don’t have a plan can talk to their crop consultant or county conservationist to develop one.”

Farmers can contact their crop consultants for help identifying alternatives to high-risk spreading. These professionals can help identify fields where the risk is lower and alternative practices, such as stacking manure.