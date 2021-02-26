Farmers’ Market on Broadway accepting vendor applications

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Vendor applications for the 18th annual Farmers’ Market on Broadway are now available.

The deadline for local vendors to apply is Friday, March 26.

According to officials, hundreds of applications are received each year and will be reviewed by the Farmers’ Market on Broadway committee to plan the best product mix and layout for vendors and market-goers.

“We are excited to open applications for the 2021 season and to move forward in planning this year’s market. We look forward to bringing back community events to the Broadway District,” says Allie Thut, Director of Special Events, On Broadway, Inc.

The Farmers’ Market on Broadway is communicating with City Officials and the Health Department to determine the logistics and location.

Officials say the first market of the season is May 26 and will run every Wednesday afternoon through Sep. 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and after Labor Day, hours are 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In addition to vendor applications, applications for non-profits and corporate booths to participate in the market are available.

For more information about how to become a vendor at the Farmer’s Market on Broadway visit their website.